Take up responsibilities without reservation – Makinde charges police cadets

By David Adeoye

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has urged police cadets from the state in the Regular Course 7 of the Nigeria Police Force, Kano, to embrace their professional responsibilities without reservation.

Makinde gave the charge on Wednesday while receiving the 39 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) of the Course in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the officers came for a one-month mandatory internship in Oyo State.

The governor, while emphasising the importance of integrity, discipline, and professionalism in the discharge of their duties, urged them to be agents of positive change wherever they find themselves.

He advised the cadets to be alive and committed to their chosen career, calling on them to distinguish themselves in their service to the nation.

“I urge you all to uphold the values of justice and fairness, particularly in a time when public confidence in law enforcement is crucial,” Makinde said.

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Johnson Adenola, noted that the number of cadets in the Regular Course 7 was the highest in the history of the state.

Adenola appreciated the governor’s support and reiterated the command’s commitment to providing adequate security for lives and property.

Speaking on behalf of the Oyo State Regular Course 7 Cadet contingent, ASP Theophilus Adeniran pledged that he and his colleagues would keep the flag of the state flying. (NAN)