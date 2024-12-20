Chancellor to UNN new graduates: be good ambassadors

The Ooni of Ife, His Impe­rial Majesty Adeyeye En­itan Ogunwusi who is the Chancellor of University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) has urged new graduates of the university to be good ambassadors.

The Chancellor gave the charge in Nsukka on Friday in a remark during the 53rd Convocation ceremony of UNN for the conferment of First Degrees and Diplomas Certificates.

He said that the institutions’ graduates should be a shining light and good ambassadors of the university anywhere they find themselves as yhe university’s success depends on the collective resolve to sustain its legacy.

“I urge all the graduates never to relent in being good ambassadors of this great institution entrust with upholding its reputation through your actions and contributions to society.

“As we celebrate this milestone, let us remember that the success of our university depends on our collective resolve to sustain its legacy.

“Together, we can continue to uphold the values of excellence, transparency, and inclusivity, ensuring that the University of Nigeria remains an emblem of hope, innovation, and societal transformation,” he said.

Speaking further, the Chancellor commended the efforts of the Governing Council led by General Ike Nwachukwu, (retired), and the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Polycarp Chigbu for their unwavering dedication to transparency, good governance and innovation which he saidI have repositioned the university

Speaking, Chigbu congratulated the graduands for their hardwork and dedication to their studies that made possible it for them to be found worthy both in character and learning.

“I am saying congratulations to you all, on your graduation as you have join league of men and women who graduated from this reputable university.

“I urge you to remain a good ambassadors of the university wherever you find yourselves and remember to come and give back to yourl alma mater who have equipped you with adequate knowledge,” he said

The VC announced that the university would award degrees and Diploma of eleven thousand one hundred and forty three, (11,143) in this 53rd convocation.

“195 graduates will smile home with First Class honours.

“4,165 made Second Class Upper Division, 5,197, Second Class Lower Division, 659 with Third Class; 22 Pass and 889 unclassified while 16 received Diploma certificates.

Speaking on his achievements in the last four months he assumed office, Chigbu said that his administration had been doing its best to solve the perennial electricity problem that had bedeviled the institution over the years, among other achievements.

Also in a remark, Nwachukwu, the Pro-Chancellor urged the graduands to continue to embrace the values of hard work, honesty, and a quest for knowledge, this was even as he commended the desire and commitment of the Governing Council towards safeguarding and enhancing the legacies of the university.

Speaking, the UNN Registrar Dr Ngozi Nnbedum announced that Amarachi Eze of Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences as the best overall graduating students of 2022/2023 academic session with

Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.98.

In an interview with newsmen Prof. Chukwuemeka Nworu, Dean, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science, UNN expressed satisfaction that another student from the faculty had emerged the overall graduating student again.

“In 52nd convocation a student from the faculty of Pharmaceutical was the overall best and in this 53rd convocation another student from the faculty is the overall best, the faculty will continue to produce the overall best graduating students, in UNN ” Nworu who is overwhelmed with happiness said.