Ighodalo to appeal Edo tribunal’s verdict

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Mr Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 19 September governorship election in Edo, has said he will challenge the tribunal’s judgment at the Court of Appeal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Edo election tribunal, sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, reaffirmed Gov. Monday Okpebholo’s victory and dismissed the petitions from the PDP and Ighodalo.

Ighodalo, in a statement in Benin, said his decision to challenge the judgment aimed to protect Edo people’s collective rights and ensure they freely determine their future.

“Today, the Edo Governorship Election Petition Tribunal delivered its judgment on our petition challenging the outcome of the Sept. 21, 2024 election in our dear state.

“While we may not all agree with the verdict, we remain steadfast in our belief that the rule of law must continue as democracy’s foundational bedrock.

“Our pursuit of justice affirms our firm belief that Edo people’s right to freely choose their leaders through credible, free, and fair elections must always prevail.

“As a committed democrat, I respect the judiciary as the last hope of the common man and urge all Edo people to remain peaceful, calm, and law-abiding,” he stated.

Ighodalo said this was not the end of their journey but the beginning of a greater struggle for justice, democracy, and the sanctity of the people’s mandate.

He commended the people for their massive support, sincere love, and belief in their shared vision for a prosperous Edo, which had fuelled their journey.

“For us, this has never been about personal ambition but about our conviction to create a clear ‘Pathway to Prosperity’ for Edo while upholding democracy’s core values.

“I have, therefore, instructed my legal team to proceed to the Court of Appeal to challenge this decision, which we consider a serious miscarriage of justice.

“This is not about me or any single individual; it is about democracy’s essence, our collective right to determine our future, and our legacy for generations unborn.

“We remain resolute. We remain committed. We shall not waver in our pursuit of truth and justice,” Ighodalo said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)