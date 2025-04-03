Sokoto govt seeks partnership to revive moribound industries

Gov Ahmed Aliyu says his administration is working hard to ensure that all the moribund industries in the state are revived.

He made this known when he received the members of Sokoto State Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, who paid him sallah homage.

He bemoaned how most of the industries established in the state decades ago had collapsed, a situation that had aggravated the unemployment rate in the state.

“From 80s up to late 90s, Sokoto had many functional industries which included the ceramics, tannery,furniture as well as fertilizer blending plants, among others, which had contributed significantly to revenue generation and wealth creation in the state.

“We are making efforts through our ease of doing business policy to create an enabling environment that would facilitate the economic growth of our dear state,”he said.

Gov. Aliyu reassured the readiness of his administration to partner interested investors to revive the collapsed industries in the overall development of the state.

The Governor further said the present administration has since coming on board being proactive in the provision of the basic infrastructure that are key to any industrialization process.

These, he said, included the construction of quality roads projects, adding that efforts are in top gear to ensure the completion of the Sokoto Independent Power Plant project initiative by the Wamakko-led administration.

Aliyu added that, if completed, the IPP project would improve electricity supply in the state and boost business activities.

He, therefore, charged the chamber to promote the state’s potentials to the outside world,eapecially in the areas of agriculture, mining, trade and commerce.

The governor assured his administration’s support and cooperation to the chamber to achieve its mandate of making Sokoto as the desired business hub.

Earlier, the President, Sokoto State Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, Alhaji.

Muazu Malami Maaji, commended Gov. Aliyu for the massive transformation taking place in the state in all the major sectors of development capable of attracting investors to the state.

He also said the urban renewal programme embraked upon by the present administration had given the Sokoto city a facelift, and therefore needs to be appreciated by all well-meaning citizens of the state.

He praised the Governor for his support and cooperation to chamber of commerce.