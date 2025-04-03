NDSF: Make Ondo proud, Aiyedatiwa charges contingent

Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has urged Team Ondo at the maiden edition of Niger Delta Sports Festival to make the state proud by bringing home medals.

By Segun Giwa

Aiyedatiwa spoke at the opening ceremony of the competition held the Uyo Township Stadium, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom on Wednesday night.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition reports that the competition is holding from April 1 to April 9, with nine states from the Niger Delta region participating.

The team is made up of 313 athletes and 56 coaches, participating in various sports at the competition.

Aiyedatiwa commended the management of the NDDC for putting the competition together, stressing that the initiative would go a long way in promoting grassroots sports and engaging the youths of the region.

“Our region is not only known for oil production but development of human capital, Sports build unity and wealth creation.

“I will urge you all to give your best and be rest assured that there are scouts everywhere to pick you to go higher in your careers,” he said.

The governor also thanked Akwa Ibom government for hosting the competition, describing the atmosphere at the venue as a spirit lifting one.

Aiyedatiwa, while addressing the athletes and coaches from the state, urged them to make the state proud by bringing home laurels and charged officials of the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development to take good care of the team.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Gov. Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom appreciated NDDC and board members for ensuring the dream became a reality with 3,400 athletes.

Eno noted that the state was well positioned to do business, host events and live by all Nigerians.

He urged the athletes to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and ensure they come out tops.(NAN)