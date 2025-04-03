 Police intensify surveillance at Sagamu Interchange

The Police Command in Ogun says it has beefed up security at the Sagamu Interchange on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to ensure the safety of residents and commuters.

By Abiodun Lawal

CSP Omolola Odutola, the command’s spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

According to Odutola, the security measures are being taken in response to recent concerns about security in the axis.

She explained that the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, had proactively led efforts to reinforce security at the Sagamu Interchange Section on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Odutola said that personnel from the Quick Response Squad, OP Mesa and Mobile Police Squadrons 71 had been strategically stationed at key locations in the area.

The police spokesperson, however, listed the locations to include, under the bridge, at the roundabouts, and along the inward and outward routes of the four intersections.

“A two-hour assessment of the area conducted by the commissioner of police, revealed illegal trading activities and presence of touts.

“Earlier in the day, a criminal hideout was discovered in surrounding bush at the interchange and three suspects were arrested.

“Thereafter, an immediate disbandment of illegal trading activities under the interchanged bridge was carried out,” she said.

The command spokesperson urged citizens to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim of criminal activities.

She advised commuters to plan their travels early to minimise security risks.

Odutola assured of increased security presence, collaborative efforts of sister security agencies and continued support of Ogun government on highways in the state. (NAN)