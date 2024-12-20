UPDATED: Army Council Approves Promotion of Senior Officers to Next Ranks

The Army Council, on Thursday, approved the promotion of senior officers in the Nigerian Army to the next ranks of Major General and Brigadier General. The elevation includes 35 Brigadier Generals promoted to the rank of Major General and 73 Colonels advanced to the rank of Brigadier General.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Army Council, on 19 Thursday, December 2024, approved the promotion of senior officers to the next ranks of Major General and Brigadier General, respectively. A total of 35 Brigadier Generals have been promoted to the rank of Major General, while 73 Colonels have also been elevated to the rank of Brigadier General accordingly.

This was disclosed Friday in a statemebt signed by Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations.

Those promoted to the rank of Major General include, Brig Gen A Garba Acting Provost Marshal Nigerian Army, Brig Gen UM Alkali Deputy Chief of Administration, Directorate of Veteran Affairs (Army), Brig Gen AGL Haruna, Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 North East Operation HADIN KAI, Brig Gen IA Ajose Acting General Officer Commanding 8 Division and Commander Sector 2 North West Operation FANSAN YAMA, Brig General NB Ebulue Headquarters Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, Brig Gen LG Lepdung Commander Operation WHIRL STROKE, Brig Gen OA Awolo Director Military Training Nigerian Defence Academy, Brig Gen UG Ogeleka Commander Nigerian Army Space Command, Brig Gen OA Fadairo Commander 12 Brigade, Brig Gen OD Williams Commander 22 Brigade , Brig Gen JR Lar Commander 32 Brigade, Brig Gen AG Mahmuda Commandant Warrant Officer Academy, Brig Gen VD Beryo Commander Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Brig Gen AOD Okoro Director Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes, Brig Gen SO Adejimi Director Movement Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics, Brig Gen TT Sidick Director of Finance Nigerian Defence Academy, Brig Gen MCE Ejike Commander Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Brig Gen MF Babayo Commander Sector 3 North East Joint Task Force Operation HADIN KAI, Brig Gen H Yanet Commander 51 Signal Brigade and Brig Gen MK Gara Army Headquarters Department of Training.

Also promoted to the rank of Major General are Brig Gen BP Koughna Deputy Chief of Military Affairs, Army Headquarters Department of Civil Military Affairs,Brig Gen I Otu Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, Brig Gen AO Adegbite Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport, Brig Gen IE Ekpeyong Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers, Brig Gen AA Idris Army Headquarters Department of Army Standards and Evaluation, Brig Gen SA Gumel Nigerian Army Resource Centre Strategic Management and Policy Studies, Brig Gen MT Jinadu Commander 82 Division Ordnance Services, Brig Gen SA Jimoh Deputy Director Tender Board Department of Procurement, and Brig Gen UT Opuene Deputy Director Policy and Plans Defence Intelligence Agency, among others.

Officers promoted from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier General are Col SM Iliya Commander 43 Engineers Brigade, Col O Igwe Commander 78 Supply and Transport, Col NE Udofia Headquarters Nigerian Army Electrical Mechanical Engineers, Col UR Okoroji Commander 404 Engineers Brigade, Col GS Oyinwola Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary, Col S Ahmadu Defence Intelligence Agency, Col CI Nwonyi Commander 81 Division Provost Group, Col AS Aliyu Commander 1 Division Military Intelligence, Col T Garba Commander 77 Supply and Transport Brigade, Col K Imam Commander Army Headquarters Garrison Ordinance Services, Col NS Onuchukwu Chief Medical Director 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Col A Musa Commander 108 Division Equipment Support, Col DM Baba Office of the National Security Adviser, Col OA Obochi Defence Headquarters, Col PAJ Ebuk Commander 1 Division Supply and Transport, Col IP Omoke Office of the COAS Directorate of Procurement and Col P Elayo Headquarers Department of Space Administration.

Others elevated to the rank of Brigadier General are Col NI Abdullahi Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Col JC Mbanefo Army War College Nigeria, Col IO Amah Department of Operations Defence Headquarters, Col M Jimoh Defence Headquarters Garrison, Col TA Ayoola Army Headquarters Department of Army Operations, Col SA Jimoh Office of the Chief of Army Staff Department of Procurement, Col OC Ameni 103 Division Equipment Support, Col OU Okwuosa 2 Division Medical Hospital and Services, Col AO Odubiyi Armed Forces Command and Staff College, and Col NE Udofia Headquarters Nigerian Army Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, among others.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, while congratulating the newly promoted senior officers and their families, also charged them to redouble their efforts to justify their elevation and the confidence reposed in them. He further tasked the newly promoted officers to lead their subordinates by example and evolve “out of the box” ideas and innovations to speedily tackle contemporary security challenges bedeviling the nation. He added that they must remain committed to their oath of allegiance to defend the nation at all times and maintain unalloyed loyalty to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

