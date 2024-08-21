NATCOMS lauds FG for signing Critical National Information Bill into law

The National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS) on Wednesday commended the Federal Government for signing the Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) Bill into law.

By Funmilola Gboteku

The National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS) on Wednesday commended the Federal Government for signing the Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) Bill into law.

The President of NATCOMS, Mr Adeolu Ogunbanjo, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

NAN reports that the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, disclosed this development on his X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday.

Tijani said that the Federal Government had signed the “Designation and Protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure Order 2024” into law.

He said: “Finally, cable vandals in the country, especially those that tamper with telecommunications infrastructure, are in trouble as the Federal Government has signed the Designation and Protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure Order 2024 into law.

“This is a significant step that will strengthen and protect investments in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Sector by reducing incidences capable of damaging the operations and functionality of our technological systems, infrastructure and networks.

On his part, the NATCOMS president said that the industry had been clamouring for the bill for so long and finally the government had given a listening ear which was commendable.

He said that with the new law, the telecom industry losses in terms of vandalism of masts and other equipment would reduce.

“People will not go about damaging telecom infrastructure anymore, now that they know that there will be consequences for their actions.

“This new law will also help telcos to function better in terms of delivering quality services to their subscribers.

“I’m really excited about this development, because the industry actually contributes massively to the Gross Domestic Product of the country and truly deserves to be treated as a CNI,” Ogunbanjo said. (NAN)