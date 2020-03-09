NAF destroys ISWAP hideout in Minna, Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has destroyed an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) hideout and neutralised some of the insurgents’ fighters at Mina along the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe Axis in northern part of Borno.

Air Commodore, Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the operation was conducted through the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD).

Daramola explained that the mission, executed on March 4 as part of the ongoing Operation “Decisive Edge”, was undertaken after a NAF Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft spotted the terrorists assembling in the vicinity of some compounds within the settlement.

“Fighter jets scrambled by the ATF to engage the location scored accurate hits in the target area leading to the destruction of some terrorists’ structures as well as the neutralisation of some of their fighters.

“The NAF, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North East and operating in concert with surface forces would continue to carry out air interdiction missions against the enemies of our nation,” he said. (NAN)