Counter Insurgency: Army creates Special Forces in training

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, has directed the directorate of Army Recruitment, Resettlement and Reserve, to create a special force during recruitment, that would combat insurgency in the country.

The Director of Army Recruitment, Resettlement and Reserve, Army Headquarters, Brig-Gen. Emmanuel Akpan, disclosed this in Yenagoa on Monday, when he visited Gov. Douye Diri, at the Government House, Yenagoa.

Akpan, who also visited the Commander of the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen. Ephraim Essien, said the directorate was moving round the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, to ensure that Nigerians who intended to join the army were educated on its expectations before the recruitment.

He said the Special Forces training would be very tough and rugged; and would require men and women that were both physically and mentally fit.

“The tour is at the instance of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, and is sequel to his directive as contained in this strategic directive for 2020, that Special Forces Concept should be integrated in all Nigerian Army trainings.

“The Special Forces training is a very tough and rugged one that requires men and women who are not only physically and medically fit, but mentally very robust to be able to undertake the training.

“So we are here to tell the people what they will expect when they come for recruitment.

“The essence of the training is to ensure that every Nigerian Army officer serving and those we intend to be recruited into the system, can adapt and function efficiently in any operating environment.

“Let me also report that so far, the people have appreciated all the efforts invested by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, in the ongoing counter insurgency operation.

“And even in the enlightenment campaign which has made the people aware of what they expect when they come for recruitment.

“We have also been able to tell them that the Nigerian Army of now and the future, is no longer the army that was considered for never do wells or dropouts,’’ he stressed.

According to Akpan, so much had changed over the years, especially under the watch of Buratai.

“The Chief of Army Staff envisioned the army where soldiers will be able to think and fight, and also fight and think.

“It is only soldiers who have that cognitive ability to rationalise issues and then take informed decisions with little supervision will be recruited.

“That is why we want to solicit support from the state government in disseminating this information and support to our recruitment offices, so that they will serve the various states better.

“But most importantly too, to support indigenes of the state who are successful in future recruitments, so that they will know that they are in the army also as their state’s representatives,’’ he said. (NAN)