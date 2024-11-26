Man docked for allegedly stealing 100kg chicken feeds

A 50 – year-old man, Gbenga Adeleke, was on Tuesday docked in an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 100kg of chicken feeds worth N52, 000.

By Adebisi Fatima Sogbade



Adeleke whose address was not provided is charged with conspiracy and theft.

He however pleaded not guilty to the charge..

The prosecution counsel, Cpl. David Adepoju told the court that the defendant allegedly conspired t with others, at large to commit the offence.

Adepoju said the defendant allegedly stole 100kg of chicken feeds, property of Abuku Farm Limited, Ojoo, Ibadan.

He said the offence is contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Section 390 (9) and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ogunkanmi adjourned the case until Feb. 27, 2025, for mention.(NAN)