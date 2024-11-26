Tinubu’s reforms are home-grown policies, not imposed by IMF, says group 

The Tinubu Stakeholders Forum (TSF) has welcomed the reaffirmation of support by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the ongoing economic reforms under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Alhaji Ahmad Sajoh, the TSF Chairman in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the administration’s ongoing reforms were not imposed on it by any international body as was being alleged.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva had endorsed the Tinubu-led administration economic reforms and policies at a meeting with President Tinubu.

Sajoh noted that the endorsement which came on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil, underscored the global recognition of Nigeria’s bold policy initiatives aimed at revamping the nation’s economy.

It said:”coming at a time IMF was quoted to have dismissed Nigeria’s ongoing reforms as not working, the commendation delivered through Kristalina Georgieva on Nigeria’s decisive actions in deregulating the downstream sector of the petroleum industry, and other economic measures is reassuring.

“For us at TDF, the endorsement of the Tinubu reform is a testament to the international community’s trust in the administration’s long-term economic vision.

“It is also important to clarify that these policies are not dictated by the IMF, but are necessitated by the economic realities facing Nigeria today,” Sajoh said.

He added that the policies were home-grown solutions carefully designed to address long-standing structural distortions in the economy.

He said the policies were also to create a sustainable path toward economic stability, growth, and prosperity.

“Although we acknowledge what we see as short-term sacrifices, they are very critical for accelerating growth, job creation, and rebuilding investor confidence in Nigeria’s economy.

” President Tinubu by this bold action has shown that he is not a leader who will sacrifice economic reality on the altar of political expediency,”the group’s chairman said.

He expressed optimism that Tinubu’s commitment to mitigating the hardship arising from these reforms remained a priority, as evidenced by his discussions with global leaders and institutions.

Sajoh called on Nigerians to stay resolute as the nation continues to navigate the transformative phase of the economic reforms.(NAN)