Lagos Assembly impeaches Speaker, elects deputy as replacement

By Adekunle Williams

The Lagos State House of Assembly has impeached its Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa .

The House impeached Obasa at an emergency plenary in Ikeja on Monday.

The Deputy Speaker, Mrs Mojisola Meranda(APC-Apapa 1) was subsequently elected and sworn in by the lawmakers as new Speaker .

NAN reports that the Clerk of the House, Mr Olalekan Onafeko ,was also suspended indefinitely, while the Chief Whip of the House, Mr Mojeed Fatai, was elected the new Deputy Speaker.

NAN reports that security officials have taken over the premises of the Assembly to forestall any breakdown of law and order

Details surrounding Obasa’s impeachment had yet to emerge as at the time of publishing this report as official statements were yet to be issued by the Assembly or its leadership.

However, insiders suggested allegations of financial impropriety may have played a significant role in his removal.

Obasa (APC-Agege I), a sixth term lawmaker, had held the speakership position for years, and had been enmeshed in controversies in the past over alleged mismanagement of Assembly funds.

Obasa’s impeachment has opened a new chapter in the annals of the House (NAN)