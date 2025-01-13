LG poll: We will repeat landslide victory- Ondo APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State says it will repeat the landslide victory in the forthcoming Local Government (LG) election on Saturday.

By Alaba Olusola Oke



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party won in all the 18 Local Government Areas of the state during the Nov.16 governorship election.

The state Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr Alex Kalejaye, who stated this on Monday in Akure at the party’s secretariat while speaking with newsmen on the party’s preparations ahead the Jan.18 LG election.

Kalejaye, who assured that APC would win the election. expressed displeasure with the inauguration of caretaker committees at the third tiers of government.

According to him, we are confident of repeating the victory recorded in the last Nov. 16 governorship election on Saturday.

Kalejaye said that the people of the state would vote for APC on Saturday due to the level of performance of Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa-led administration.

The publicity secretary disclosed that in preparation for the election, the party had constituted a five-man committee, led by the party’s state Organising Secretary, Charles Fagbohunka.

He said Fagbohunka would coordinate the campaign of all committee set up at the local government level, while the committees would coordinate the campaign at ward and unit levels for mobilisation and sensitisation.

Kalejaye said the party had also constituted a reconciliation committee led by the state Vice Chairman of the party, Mr Atili Agabra, to settle all misunderstanding among party members ahead of the Saturday poll.

“APC has met all the conditions reeled out by ODIEC and all our candidates across the 18 local government areas are sellable.

“The party is well prepared for the election and will round off its campaign on Thursday in line with the Electoral Act.

“We have started the campaign by meeting with all stakeholders across all the 18 local government areas of the state,” he said. (NAN)