Reps C’ttee decries absence Tunji-Ojo, others at public hearing on customs

By EricJames Ochigbo

The House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise on Monday frowned at the absence of the Minister of Interior, Mr Olubumi Tunji-Ojo, at a public hearing on the operations of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)

The committee also registered its displeasure with the absence of the Cotroller-General of Customs, Mr Bashir Adeniyi, and the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs Kemi Nandap, among other officials.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee was to investigate the modernisation project of the NCS (e-customs) concession to the Trade Mordenisation Project (TMP)

NAN also reports that the role of Webb Fontaine in the e-customs framework as well as the need to employ modern technology to secure Nigeria’s borders and address the challenges posed by illegal migration and border management is under probe.

A member of the committee, Rep. Olumide Osoba (APC-Ogun), said that Section 88 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) gave the parliament the power to invite any individual for explanation.

Osoba said that the investigative hearing could not be held, as those representing the chief executives of the agencies were not in the position to provide the answers being sought by the parliament.

Also speaking, Rep. Awaji-Inombek Abiante (PDP-Rivers) said that the refusal of the heads of the agencies was an affront on the parliament.

According to him, if they refuse to show on the next adjourned date, the committee and the parliament should invoke its powers and recommend their removal from office.

Abiante said that their refusal to honour parliamentary invitation would mean that they were either tired of the job or incompetent to carry out their assigned duties.

In his ruling, Chairman of the Committee on Customs, Leke Abejide (ADC-Kogi), said that the investigative hearing was aimed at improving government revenue generation.

He stated that the hearing was also targetted at ensuring the security of the country by putting measures in place to improve border security.

Abejide said that despite the busy schedule of the lawmakers, they still made out time to carry out the national assignment.

He said that the hearing would be rescheduled to after budget defence when the officials would be available to answer questions from members. (NAN)