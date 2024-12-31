Kano governor distributes N12.7m to 281 fire victims

The Kano State Government, on Monday, distributed N12.7 million to 281 victims of fire disasters in the state.

By Ramatu Garba

Gov. Abba Yusuf said the gesture was part of the state government’s interventions to bring succour to the affected victims.

The governor, who was represented by Alhaji Adda’u Kutama, Special Adviser, Cabinet Office, Kano, urged the beneficiaries to utilise and make judicious use of the funds.

Also speaking during the exercise, the Executive Secretary of the Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Isyaku Kubarachi, commended the governor for the gesture.

He recalled that the affected individuals lost their properties due to the fire incident that occurred at Kasuwar Yan Katako and Bakin Kasuwa Asibiti Gwarzo Market on Dec. 3, 2023.

“Out of the 281 beneficiaries, 57 are from Yan Katako Market, Rijiyar Lemo, Dala Local Government; while 224 are from Bakin Kasuwa Asibiti Market in Gwarzo Local Government, Kano, who benefited from the gesture.

“We conducted an assessment to determine the extent of damage and prepared a comprehensive report to the state government for the assistance,” Kubarachi added.

He also commended the governor for his government’s developmental strides, noting that in less than two years of the administragtion, the state had witnessed tremendous improvements in every sector of life.

Kubarachi urged members of the public, especially women using firewood and charcoal during the harmattan season, to handle fire with care.

He also advised residents to always switch off their electrical appliances whenever they were going out or going to bed, to avoid fire incidents.

Responding, Alhaji Suraj Imam, Chairman of Dala Local Government Area of Kano State, thanked the state government for assisting the fire victims.

One of the beneficiaries, who spoke on behalf of others, Mallam Yusuf Muhammad, commended the state government for the gesture and promised that the beneficiaries would make judicious use of the funds. (NAN)

