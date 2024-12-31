NDLEA arrests 1,290 suspects, 4,589.361kg illicit substances recovered in Kaduna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kaduna State Command, arrested no fewer than 1,290 suspects and recovered 4,589.361kg of illicit substances in 2024.

By Muhammad Tijjani



The Commander, NDLEA, Kaduna State Command, Mr Samaila Danmalam, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna that the arrests and seizures were made between January and December 2024.

“In its bid to stamp out drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking, the Command in its kinetic approach carried out numerous assignment and executed raid operations,” Danmalam said.

He said that the operation led to the arrest of 1,290 suspects, which included drug traffickers, illicit drug users and other enablers of the drug crime.

Danmalam added that 4,589.361kg of various hard drugs that included Cocaine, Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Tramadol, Rohypnol and other psychotropic substances were seized.

He said that the command also intercepted 2,023 9mm and 7.62mm ammunitions and two arms; an English Pistol and a locally fabricated pistol during its operations within the period.

“Additionally, the command intercepted counterfeit naira notes of N1,000 denomination amounting to N4.8m while 124 illicit drug joints serving as meeting points for unwholesome activities were dismantled.

“The drug war cannot be won through just the kinetic means.

“The command in year 2024 intensified sensitisation campaigns, awareness lectures, counselling of drug users and rehabilitation of others to make them useful members of the larger society,” the commander said.

Danmalam also said that the command prosecuted 189 suspects in court and secured the conviction of 155, who were sentenced to various terms ranging from two years to 15 years imprisonment.

He thanked the Kaduna State Government, traditional rulers, community heads, Civil Society Organisations, Community Based Organisations, the media and other security agencies for the support and collaboration.

Danmalam called on the public to always provide useful and timely information to assist the command in achieving a drug free State.(NAN)