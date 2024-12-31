Sule signs 2025 Appropriation Bill of N384.3bn into law

By Awayi Kuje



Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has signed the 2025 Appropriation Bill of N384.3 billion into law.

Sule assented to the budget at the Government House, Lafia, on Monday, and appreciated the speaker and members of the State Assembly for their tireless efforts and speedy passage of the bill.

The governor also appreciated the Commissioner and officials of the State Ministry of Finance, for their positive inputs on the budget.

Sule said that there was the need to have a realistic budget that would meet worldclass expectations.

He promised that his administration would not fall short in ensuring that the budget performed optimally.

The governor affirmed his zeal and determination to ensure effective implementation of the budgetary provisions.

On his part, the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Danladi Jatau, said that the bill went through the necessary legislation before it was passed into law.

Jatau appreciated the 7th assembly members under his leadership, for their commitment to duties.

“Your Excellency, the 2025 budget went through all the necessary legislative procedures before we passed it into law,” he said.

The speaker commended Gov. Sule for his developmental strides in the state.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Finance, Hajiya Munirat Abdullahi, said that the budget was prepared in line with the policy direction of Gov. Sule’s administration, to meet the growing expenditure and socio-economic needs of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Gov. Sule had on Nov. 29, presented a budget of N382.5 billion to the assembly for consideration.

NAN reports that the budget is about N2 billion above the estimate earlier submitted by Gov. Sule to the state assembly. (NAN)