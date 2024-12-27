Idris vows to fire underperforming commissioners, aides 

Nasir Idris of Kebbi, has vowed to fire Commissioners and Special Advisers who perform below the expectations of the government and their people.

By Muhammad Lawal



Gov.Nasir Idris of Kebbi, has vowed to fire Commissioners and Special Advisers who perform below the expectations of the government and their people.

He made the disclosure while assenting to the 2025 Budget Bill at Government House, Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Governor had on December 21 presented the proposed 2025 budget to the State House of Assembly for deliberation and subsequent passage.

The governor warned the members of his cabinet that he would do a broadcast by the end of two years of his administration.

He said: “Every commissioner and special adviser must be with his people and only those who perform well and carry their people along would remain.

“Therefore, I urge you to adjust, tighten your belts, go close to your people, listen to their plights and assist them where necessary.”

Speaking on the budget, Idris said that history was made again, saying,” last year, we were here for a similar exercise.

”I must commend the lawmakers for a job well done, this is a clear sign that you have Kebbi people in your hearts.

“I am the happiest person today, being the leader because we brought a budget that will add value to the lives of Kebbi people.”

Idris appreciated the lawmakers for their wisdom to have kept every other thing aside and concentrated on the budget.

The governor assured that his administration would do everything possible to improve the lives of Kebbi people.

“We will make sure that we translate this budget into reality by touching lives in the grassroots so that people in the rural areas feel the impact of the government,” Idris assured.

The governor said the present administration had transformed the state capital to make it look like any other state capital, promising that such reformation would be extended to other parts of the state.

He expressed delight that his administration had touched the lives of Yauri and Ngaski people.

He added that the state government has also commenced projects in Argungu Emirate, assuring: “By God’s grace, we will make sure that we will soon inaugurate the Zuru road project.

“We will make sure we finish the road in good time so that people of Zuru Emirate will start plying the road.”

Idris thanked the Speaker for the cordial working relationship existing between the executive and legislative arms and urged that such relationship be sustained.

He confirmed that all the achievements recorded in state wouldn’t have been possible without the support and subsequent approval of the house.

Idris said, ”It was done out of passion and love the lawmakers have for their people.”

Presenting the bill to the governor, the acting Speaker, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammadu-Bagudo, said: “Today, Friday, Dec. 27, the House has passed the Bill and put it forward for your assent.”

The acting speaker lauded the efforts of his colleagues for working round the clock to ensure the passage of the budget.

He recalled that the lawmakers had set aside all other engagements and concentrated on the budget with a view to passing it before the year runs out.

This, according to him, is with a view to ensuring that the budget takes off by January 2025 without delay. (NAN)