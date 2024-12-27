Alia celebrates SGF, Akume, at 71

By Emmanuel Antswen

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue has felicitated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, on the occasion of his 71st birthday.

This is contained in a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula, in Makurdi on Friday.

The governor expressed gratitude to God for keeping the former governor to witness another birthday in good health, sound mind and excellent spirit.

He described Akume, also a former minister, as a beneficiary of the immense grace of God, judging by the great achievements God has helped him to attain in politics and public service.

He appreciated Akume for his legacies in the state and the country, as governor, senator, minister and now, SGF.

Alia prayed to God to grant Akume long life, good health and accelerated divine fulfillment of his wishes, as he continued to offer quality service to the country. (NAN)