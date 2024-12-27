Sokoto airstrike: 10 civilians killed by secondary explosion – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says the death of 10 civilians in Gidan Bisa and Gidan Ruutuwa In Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State,

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Defence Headquarters says the death of 10 civilians in Gidan Bisa and Gidan Ruutuwa In Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State, was as a result of secondary explosion and not direct military airstrikes.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, gave the clarification while briefing newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

Buba said the troops had on Dec. 25, in a coordinated joint operation conducted between the Air Component and the Land Component of Operation Fassan Yamma, to destroy Lakurawa terrorist groups in their hideouts in the area.

He said that there was confirmed terrorist activities in the area prior to the operation through sustained intelligence, surveillance recognisance conducted for extended period of time to confirm the presence of the terrorists hibernating there.

Pre-operational intelligence surveillance also confirmed terrorist activities within the general area, he said.

“Thereafter, human intelligence were deployed and their reports corroborated the intelligence surveillance and recognition findings, emphasising the strategic importance of neutralising the location.

“After confirmation, aircraft were dispatched to conduct precision air strikes on identified hideouts at about 0600 hours from that date.

“The strike was executed with precision-guided munitions to minimise collateral damage.

“The Land Component was tactically deployed at blocking positions around the target location to prevent the escape of the Lakurawa terrorist group, as well as to provide immediate post-strike assessment and follow-up actions.

“Following the air strikes, ground forces confirmed that the hideout was successfully neutralised with minimal damage observed in the surrounding villages.

“The ground forces interacted with the locals in the area and they confirmed the presence of the terrorists in that general area.

“The ground forces also confirmed that the air strikes achieved its primary objective of neutralising the Lakurawa terrorist group’s hideouts.”

Buba said that the neutralised Lakurawa terrorist combatants were bombed and burnt beyond recognition because they were hit directly by the strike.

He added that the military made sure it minimised civilian casualties in the strike, noting that it was well aware of the presence of the terrorists among the locals.

“In summary, I would say that troops targeted the terrorists and not innocent citizens.

“Every innocent soul lost in the course of our operation is a tragedy and we do sympathise with their loved ones and their families.

“But we must be reminded that our troops are very professional in their actions and are indeed turning the tide against the insurgents and terrorists,” he added. (NAN)