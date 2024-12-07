ICIR invites applications from Journalists, Social Media Influencers, others – See details





(Press Release) The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) invites applications from suitable and qualified journalists, Social Media Influencers and Civic actors for its “Countering AI-Enhanced Misinformation in Nigeria Project.



Supported by the US Embassy, Abuja, the Countering AI-Enhanced Misinformation in Nigeria Project is aimed at reducing the dissemination and impact of AI-enhanced misinformation in Nigeria by promoting media literacy and responsible information sharing among citizens.



The ICIR is an independent, non–profit media organisation that aims to promote good governance in Nigeria through robust investigative, data-driven reporting. Our goal is to build a culture of investigative reporting for the media in Nigeria. For almost a decade, the Centre has worked to build the capacity for journalists to undertake investigative, data-driven reporting, thus strengthening accountability and engendering effective service delivery for the welfare of the citizens, particularly at the sub-regional level.



The Countering AI-Enhanced Misinformation in Nigeria Project will build capacity 120 journalists, social media influencers and civic actors selected from the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria. The application opens on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, and closes on Saturday, December 21, 2024.



The project will feature a two-day AI literacy workshop which will build necessary skills for participants to identify and counter AI-enhanced misinformation in Nigeria, which will result in quality and responsible information sharing in the country. The training will be followed by the formation of a Rapid Response Team who will work with the ICIR project team in identifying and countering AI-enhanced misinformation, throughout the lifespan of the project.



Other focus areas of the project include in-depth research on the August 2024 End Bad Governance protest in Nigeria, radio program series, and media publications.



Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates can be journalists, social media influencers or civic actors who must have prior knowledge of the misinformation and disinformation ecosystem and its impacts on Nigeria.



Candidates must be resident in any of the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria but must be willing to travel for the training program and willing to participate in follow-up activities on the project.



Candidates MUST also own a laptop, without which they will not be admitted to the training. In addition, they must have a smartphone and active social media accounts.



Candidate must be willing to learn and adopt fact-checking technology in media reporting. Note that persons with previous demonstrable knowledge of fact-checking will be prioritised.



Interested candidates who meet the above eligibility criteria are invited to apply online using this link.



Being a gender-inclusive organisation, the ICIR strongly encourages qualified female journalists, social media influencers or members of civic actors to apply.



Note: Disability is not a hindrance if you are qualified.

To apply, kindly click this link https://forms.gle/RyRfZ4kBBEPTFDc16

