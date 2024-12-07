Northern Star Youth Empowerment initiative holds maiden press conference in Kaduna



A new group which has the aim of promoting the unity and socio-economic development of Northern Nigeria holds its maiden press conference at the Training Room of the prestigious Arewa House, Kaduna.

According to a statement signed by Ambassador Aliyu Bin Abbass, Publicity Secretary, the press conference will be addressed by the chairman and co-chairman of the Group, former Sokoto State Governor Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa and a renowned political activist Hajia Naja’atu Muhammed respectively.



The press conference which will witness the attendance of like-minded individuals from across the North holds on Wednesday 11th December, 2024 at 11am,the statement said.



Northern Star Youth Empowerment Initiative is a non political, non-tribal and non-religious group that seeks to unite the diverse people of the North and promote the region’s interests within the context of Nigeria.



The statement said Media organizations are invited to “cover this important event.”

