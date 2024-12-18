How NITDA’s Strategic Initiatives Advanced Digital Transformation, Empowered Talent in 2024

By Chimezie Godfrey

In 2024, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) achieved groundbreaking strides in Nigeria’s digital sector through targeted initiatives and global recognition.

The unveiling of SRAP 2.0 marked a turning point in Nigeria’s digital journey. This strategic framework aims to shape the nation’s digital transformation over three years. Building on past achievements like the Nigeria Startup Act and IT Project Clearance, SRAP 2.0 focuses on strengthening the digital economy and fostering sustainable growth.

NITDA’s “One Million Developers and Skills” program equipped more than 8,000 Nigerians with critical digital competencies. By empowering young professionals with these skills, the initiative seeks to position Nigeria as a hub for tech talent in the global market.



NITDA’s impact received international acclaim when it was awarded the “Maximising Impact Award” at Coursera’s 2024 Outstanding Enterprise Customer Achievement Ceremony. This prestigious honor reflects the agency’s dedication to workforce development and its success in promoting digital education nationwide.



In recognition of his pivotal role in championing digital transformation in Nigeria, NITDA’s Director-General was presented with an Award of Excellence. This accolade underscores the agency’s visionary leadership and its commitment to advancing ICT development.

NITDA’s achievements in 2024 highlight its critical role in shaping Nigeria’s digital future through innovative strategies, skill-building initiatives, and international collaboration. These efforts continue to lay a solid foundation for the country’s evolution into a global digital powerhouse.