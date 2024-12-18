AANI Celebrates Sylvester Nwakuche’s Appointment as Controller General of Nigerian Correctional Service

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) has celebrated the appointment of one of its distinguished members, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, MFR, mni, as the Acting Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a statement signed by the AANI National Publicity Secretary, Brigadier General SK Usman (rtd), the association, led by its President, Ambassador EO Okafor, expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to merit-based appointments. They lauded the President for recognizing Nwakuche’s exemplary leadership and expertise, describing the decision as a testament to the administration’s commitment to results-driven governance.

Nwakuche, born on November 26, 1966, in Oguta, Imo State, has over three decades of experience in the corrections sector. Since joining the Nigerian Correctional Service in 1990 as an Assistant Superintendent of Corrections, he has consistently demonstrated outstanding professionalism and dedication. His academic qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Calabar, a Master’s degree in International Relations from the University of Lagos, and a diploma in French. He is currently pursuing a PhD in Security and Strategic Studies.

Throughout his illustrious career, Nwakuche has held several strategic positions, including Technical Assistant to the Presidency on Correctional Service Matters and Deputy Controller-General overseeing Training and Staff Development. His contributions to capacity-building in the service have been widely acknowledged, earning him the national honor of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

AANI expressed confidence in Nwakuche’s ability to transform the Nigerian Correctional Service, urging him to prioritize staff welfare, adopt technology-driven reforms, and foster collaboration with sister security agencies. The association believes his leadership will position the service as a global model of excellence in corrections management.

The statement further emphasized AANI’s commitment to supporting Nwakuche in his new role while continuing its partnership with the government and stakeholders to advance national development.

“We congratulate Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche on this well-deserved appointment. His wealth of experience, dedication, and vision inspire confidence that he will excel in this critical role,” AANI stated.

Nwakuche’s appointment is expected to herald a new era for the Nigerian Correctional Service, focusing on rehabilitation, security, and justice.