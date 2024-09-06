Hardship: Niger LG boss provides N20m support to 1,100 women traders

The Chairman, Chanchaga Local Government Area in Niger, Malam Aminu Ladan, on Friday distributed N20 million to 1,100 women petty traders

By Rita Iliya

The Chairman, Chanchaga Local Government Area in Niger, Malam Aminu Ladan, on Friday distributed N20 million to 1,100 women petty traders in the area to support their businesses.

Ladan, who flagged-off of the cash support programme in Minna, said that gesture was also meant to cushion the current hardship in the country.

He disclosed that the council including the legislative arm had resolved to embark only on people-oriented programmes, hence the cash support to the women.

“The council has earmarked N20 million for the exercise to be shared among women petty traders.

“This is a support to their businesses to help them contribute their quota in the family upkeep when they are financially stable,” he said.

He also said that the council would come up with modalities where business owners below N500,000 threshold would henceforth be exempted from paying taxes.

The chairman stated that the money would be distributed in three categories – N50,000 to women whose businesses had to do with training others, while other would get N20,000 and N10,000 respectively depending on the size of their businesses.

He added that the council had planned to empower 5,000 youths and women by the end of 2024.

Ladan maintained that the effort was to support Gov. Umaru Bago’s youths and women empowerment programme.

He appealed to the beneficiaries to use the money to expand their businesses and improve their living standard.

Ladan appealed to the youths in the council to desist from restiveness and thuggery, saying that the council was ready to support them to earn a decent living.

In his remarks, Yahuza Etsu, Councillor representing Makera Ward, said the money would go a long way in reducing hardship and advised the beneficiaries to ensure proper utilisation of the fund.

Some of the beneficiaries – Safiya Mohammed and Salamatu Ibrahim, appreciated the council chairman for the gesture and promised judicious use of the money to expand their businesses. (NAN)