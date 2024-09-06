Dangote refinery, best gift to Nigerians – TGM Chairman Adeusi

Mr Tolulope Adeusi, the Chairman of TG Marchnata Group of companies, says the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery will present

By Victor Adeoti

Mr Tolulope Adeusi, the Chairman of TG Marchnata Group of companies, says the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery will present Nigeria as an attractive investment destination for investors.

Adeusi, an entrepreneur, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, said that the refinery would go a long way in solving Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol crisis in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of TG Marchnata Group of companies commended Alhaji Aliko Dangote for the his lofty idea and efforts of building the refinery in Nigeria.

“We need to commend Alhaji Aliko Dangote for coming up and push the idea of getting a refinery together and having to do with so many influences that mitigate against the existence of such operation.

“The refinery is one of the best gift any human can give to a nation irrespective of what people might have said about him.

“I think he has done so much in giving that balance.

“If you notice, the hope of the average Nigerians is in line of the availability of what the man (Dangote) has been able to resolve,” he said.

Adeusi, while noting that Dangote is an inspiration to young entrepreneurs like him, said that he served as a source of encouragement to young people to venture into different businesses that would add value to the lives of an average Nigerians.

Adeusi, however, appealed to President Bola Tinubu to give leverage to the low and middle class entrepreneurs in the country.

He said that the low and middle class entrepreneurs, who have the ability to create employment and reduce hunger, were not enjoying the full support of government.

Adeusi said while the low and middle class entrepreneurs were using their resources to develop country, the “top entrepreneurs” who were enjoying government patronage have their money starched in foreign countries.

“There is no doubt that the President is doing enough but he needs to focus on the low and middle class entrepreneurs who can drive the economy.

“Many of the low and middle class entrepreneurs from north to the south need the support of the President to function optimally.

“Nigeria is a great nation with immense potential and resources, however, to fully realise this potential, we need to address challenges such as corruption, infrastructure deficit, and the need for quality education.

“I remain optimistic about Nigeria’s future, provided we need to continue strive for good governance, economic diversification and social inclusion,” he said. (NAN)