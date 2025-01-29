Gov. Buni Commends President Tinubu for Leadership at Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum

Governor Mai Mala Buni, has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for his exemplary leadership and commitment to fostering regional stability and cooperation during the 5th Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum, hosted in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Forum, themed “Rebuilding the Lake Chad Basin: Consolidating Gains, Commitment to Peace, Cross-Border Cooperation, Security, and Sustainable Development for a Resilient Community,” Governor Buni highlighted President Tinubu’s pivotal role in addressing the shared challenges facing the Lake Chad Basin region.

“Nigeria, under the leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to regional cooperation and stability.

“As the largest stakeholder in the Lake Chad Basin, our leadership reflects a profound sense of responsibility to address the shared challenges that transcend borders,” Governor Buni said.

He praised the President’s dedication to advancing national, regional, and international agendas for peace, development, and security, emphasizing Nigeria’s critical role in supporting the Basin’s affected population, which accounts for 74% of the region’s total.

The Forum, attended by governors from Nigeria, Chad, Niger, and Cameroon, as well as representatives from the United Nations, African Union Commission, and development partners, aims to consolidate efforts to stabilize, recover, and rebuild the Lake Chad Basin.

Governor Buni stressed the importance of unity and collaboration in achieving sustainable development, citing progress in infrastructure rehabilitation, livelihood restoration, and the reintegration of displaced persons.

Governor Buni also commended the President for supporting the Regional Strategy for Stabilization, Recovery, and Resilience (RS-SRR) of Boko Haram-affected areas, which has provided a roadmap for coordinated action across the Basin.

“As we embark on the deliberations of this Forum, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to President Tinubu for his political leadership and continuous commitment to advancing peace and resilience in the Lake Chad Basin region,” Governor Buni stated.

The Forum serves as a vital platform for dialogue among regional stakeholders, with the aim of addressing security threats, climate change, and socio-economic disparities while fostering durable solutions for the affected communities.