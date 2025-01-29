Mutfwang sacks 5 commissioners, appoints new ones

By Polycarp Auta

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has sacked five commissioners serving in his administration.

Mr Samuel Jatau, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Jos.

Jatau said the sacked commissioners include, Mr Chrysanthus Dawam, who served in the ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Noel Nkup, who was incharge of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and Jamila Tukur, who was incharge of the Tourism, Culture and Hospitality ministry.

The SGG said that others affected by the development were Prof. Obed Goselle and Mr Sule Haruna, who were in charge of Science and Technology and Commerce ministries, respectively.

Jatau, who did not advance reasons for the sack, added that the governor had approved the nomination of five new commissioners designates.

“The nominees are Mrs Joy Ramnap, Dr Sunday Alex, Slyvanus Dongtoe, Dr Nicolas Bamnong, and Cornelius Doeyok,” the SSG said in the statement.(NAN)