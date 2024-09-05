Fuel price hike has compounded hardship facing Nigerians – Imo residents, commuters

Some Imo residents have expressed deep worry over Tuesday’s hike in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol.

By Reporters

They said that the development had compounded the economic difficulties already confronting Nigerians across board.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) announced a new pump price of N897 per litre effective from Tuesday.

NAN reports that the product is currently sold at N1,100 per litre at the various petrol outlets, while it sells for N885 per litre at NNPC mega stations in Owerri.

Oando filling station, Egbu Road sells the product at N970 per litre, while Ocean View, Ukoromi, Ebere Links, Cocean and Crest filling stations in the city sell at N1,100 per litre.

Nepal Petrol Station on MCC Road sells at N1,080 per litre.

There were, however, long queues at the NNPC mega stations at Okigwe-Enugu Road and Owerri-Onitsha Road, causing motorists to wait for long hours to purchase the product.

Respondents told NAN in separate interviews on Thursday that the price hike had triggered off further increase in transport fares for intra and inter-state movements.

They also said that the development also resulted in an increase in food prices and a heightened sense of frustration among the people.

A commercial minibus operator, who identified himself as Johnson, said that the price hike had affected transport fares in the state and that motorists could no longer cope with the expenses associated with road transport business.

“For instance, before now, from Wethedral to Orji cost N200 but this has gone up to between N350 and N400 with the petrol price hike.

“It’s not our fault. The government is to blame. We the drivers are not finding it easy.

“Apart from buying fuel at over N1,100, we also buy tyre at high cost, plus maintenance of our vehicles,” Johnson said.

A commuter, Mr Emma Ezechimere, said that “many people now trek long distances to their destinations because they cannot afford the high fares.”

A civil servant, Mr Ruben Ofoleta, said he treks a long distance before joining a vehicle to his workplace everyday to reduce the fare.

He said that with the fuel price hike, he spends double from N400 to N800 on fares daily.

Ofoleta said the situation had put a big strain on his salary, which he described as “barely enough to survive on.”

Another civil servant, Mr Joachim Praise, also said that the increase in fares meant that he would no longer have snacks or lunch at work, “otherwise, I will have to walk back home”.

According to Praise, daily expenses will further increase once schools resume after the long vacation.

“I have three children in school and they make two drops to their school daily and vice versa back home.

“I’ll tell them that they can’t buy snacks in school anymore because this new fuel price has put an end to that.

“They should forego snacks and eat when they return home.

“It is not even easy to feed my family with the combined income from my wife and myself, so we all have to tighten our belts and adjust,” he further said.

Housewives, Mrs Jane Iwu and Mrs Chimamkpa Nweke, said food prices had also hit the rooftops.

They said that many families now explore cheaper alternatives to make ends meet.

Some traders, who also reacted to the situation, said the hike in fares had also forced prices of goods up in the market.

“We also have to make profit or risk going out of business.

“Whatever we pay as fares to transport our goods will have to be passed on to the customers.

“It is simply not easy for anyone, we are also suffering,” a petty trader, Mrs Agatha Izundu, said.

Attempts made to get the Publicity Secretary, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria in Imo, Mr Chinedu Ukadike, for his comment on the current situation were unsuccessful. (NAN)