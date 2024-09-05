Rivers to complete Obio/Akpor general hospital in 8 months

iminalayi Fubara of Rivers, says his administration will construct a state-of-the-art general hospital in Obio/Akpor Loca Government Area

Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, says his administration will construct a state-of-the-art general hospital in Obio/Akpor Loca Government Area, to improve the people’s access to medical care.

Fubara who made the disclosure in Port Harcourt, said that the hospital would be situated within the premises of the old Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital in Rumuigbo town.

He said that the project, being the first general hospital in the local government area, would be completed within eight months.

The governor said that the move was part of his administration’s policy of putting the people’s wellbeing first.

“Health is a major area of focus for this administration, the absence of a general hospital facility in the area is not good at all

“That is the reason we have decided to provide one for the people. A healthy society is a productive society,” he said.

Fubara said that a world-class neuro-psychiatric hospital was already being constructed to address mental health challenges in the state.

He said: “we are doing two projects here, the first is the model neuro-psychiatric hospital, and the second one is a new general hospital.

“I am impressed with the speed and quality of work on site in less than one month. I am very optimistic that we shall deliver this project in the next eight months,”he said.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to implementing quality healthcare facilities in the interest of the wellbeing of Rivers people.(NAN)