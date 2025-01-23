21 corps members to repeat service year in Gombe- NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Gombe State, on Thursday, said that 21 corps members who absconded from their duty posts would be remobilised to repeat the service year.

By Peter Uwumarogie

The State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Chinwe Nwachuku, disclosed this in Gombe, during the Passing-Out Parade of the 2024 Batch “A” Stream 1, corps members.

Nwachuku explained that the concerned corps members, absconded for more than three months, and the punishment was for them to repeat the service.

She added that 16 others were also sanctioned for having disciplinary cases such as traveling without permission, absenteeism from Community Development Service and other NYSC activities.

She said that the disciplinary measures for the various offences committed by the concerned members were issued after facing the corps disciplinary committee.

While congratulating the outgoing corps members, the coordinator said that no less than 1, 268 NYSC members were passing out from the scheme in the state.

She commended the corps members’ efforts in contributing to the development of the state in all sectors of human endeavour.

”Posterity will forever remember you for contributing your quota to nation building through positive impacts in your host communities in the education, health, agricultural sectors, and community development service projects.

”You have equally learnt valuable lessons about the culture, custom and tradition of the people of Gombe State.

”This, I hope will bring about the desired rebirth, national integration and unity, Nigeria craves for,” she said.

Nwachuku urged the outgoing corps members to be agent of positive change wherever they found themselves.

”Always remember the NYSC motto ‘Service and Humility’ in whatever you decide to do in life,” she admonished.

She also admonished them to leverage the skills acquired during the service year to become self-reliant as against waiting for white-collar jobs that may not be readily available.(NAN)