FCT Police Command Issues Safety Advisory Ahead of Yuletide Season

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents as the festive Yuletide season approaches.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents as the festive Yuletide season approaches.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the police urged residents to adopt proactive measures to safeguard their homes and surroundings, particularly those planning to travel.

The Command outlined key safety tips to help residents prevent crime and stay secure during the festive period: “Light Up Your Surroundings: Homes and surroundings should be adequately illuminated to deter criminal activities and enhance visibility.

“Maintain Clear Visibility: Remove overgrown grasses, bushes, and debris that may serve as hiding spots for criminals.

“Stay Vigilant: Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activities or unfamiliar individuals loitering in their neighborhoods promptly.

“Engage Neighbors: Travelers should inform trusted neighbors about their absence and request them to keep an eye on their property.

“Lock Up: All doors, windows, and gates should be securely locked before leaving home, with additional measures like alarms or surveillance cameras highly recommended.

“Avoid Sharing Travel Plans: The public is advised to avoid disclosing travel plans on social media or with acquaintances to prevent alerting potential thieves.”

Adeh added,”To report suspicious activities, residents are urged to contact the police through the following emergency numbers: 08061581938,

08032003913, and 07057337653.

The Command assured residents that patrols and vigilance would be intensified throughout the festive period to ensure a safe environment. It also emphasized the importance of public cooperation and timely reporting in enhancing security.

“Stay safe and enjoy the festivities,” SP Adeh concluded.