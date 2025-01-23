FCT Police Command Executes Successful Drug Raids Across Abuja

In a well-coordinated operation, operatives from the FCT Police Command’s Anti-Narcotics Unit raided several known hotspots across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) today, resulting in the arrest of eight suspects and the recovery of a range of illicit substances and weapons.

The raids, which targeted areas notorious for the sale and consumption of drugs, were carried out in locations including SDP Junction in Gwagwalada, Lugbe Federal Housing by Tipper Garage, Wuse Zone 5 near Access Bank, and the AYA Roundabout. Upon seeing the approaching police operatives, suspects at these locations attempted to flee but were swiftly apprehended after a brief pursuit.

According to the FCT Police Command, the operation yielded a number of significant items, including:

“One hundred rounds of live 7.62 x 39mm ammunition,

“A large quantity of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis,

“A substantial amount of encapsulated illicit drugs.”

SP Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer for the FCT Command, emphasized the importance of these operations, stating, “These operations highlight the Command’s dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents.”

She also urged the public to continue supporting law enforcement efforts. “We remain resolute in our fight against the menace of illicit drug activities within the Federal Capital Territory,” Adeh added.

The Commissioner of Police for the FCT Command is calling on residents to report any suspicious activity to the police. “Reports can be made at the nearest police station or through our emergency lines,” he said.

The FCT Police Command continues to encourage the public’s involvement in securing the community from criminal activities, particularly those linked to the illegal drug trade.