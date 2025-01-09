Ex-President Buhari Mourns Orkar, APC Chieftain’s Death, Praises Him Strong Support

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the death of Professor Joseph Targena Orkar, a staunch supporter of his, saying that he played a significant role in whatever he achieved in politics.

Buhari noted that before he left regular employment to get involved in politics, the late Orkar had taught Christian religious knowledge in Native Authority schools in Gboko, he gave sermons around the neighboring villages and served as the chairman of Bible Society of Nigeria, Benue Area.

According to him, he was also a member of the National Executive Committee of Bible Society of Nigeria and coordinated the review of the Tiv language Bible.

“As a politician, the late Orkar was a member of the United Middle Belt Congress, UMBC, and rose to become the National Vice Chairman of the defunct National Party of Nigeria in the Second Republic in place of Joseph Tarka upon the demise of the latter.

Orkar held the post of National Treasurer of the All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP, Member Board of Trustees of the Congress for Progressive Change, CPC and served as the Deputy Chairman of the APC, Benue State.

“Orkar will be remembered as a man of courage and integrity. He was a champion for the rights of the poor and the underprivileged. His modest lifestyle reflected his belief that true greatness lies in serving others,” said the former president.

“His contributions to our political movement will be remembered and missed for years to come,” he continued. “May his soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the government, and the people of Benue state.”