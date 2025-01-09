Zulum inaugurates 3 health sector boards, orders comprehensive overhaul

Babagana Zulum of Borno has inaugurated three boards in the health sector

and ordered a comprehensive overhaul of the state’s healthcare system

By Hamza Suleiman

The boards inaugurated on Thursday at the Council Chamber of the Government House, Maiduguri, include the

Borno State Hospital Management Board, the Borno State Primary Healthcare Development Board and the

Kashim Ibrahim University Teaching Hospital Management Board.

Speaking during the ceremony, Zulum said that reforms are necessary to strengthen the delivery of healthcare services,

particularly at the primary level.

He added that “we are currently witnessing pressure on our secondary health facilities because primary healthcare is weak.

I want you to assess all hospitals individually and identify challenges related to staffing, equipment and medical supplies

so that we can address the issues holistically.”

The governor also directed the boards to work toward resolving the problem of inadequate facilities, staffing and essential medical supplies.

Zulum also inaugurated the Borno State Local Government Service Commission Board, which comprises a chairman and four permanent commissioners.

He emphasised that the reforms and inaugurated boards are part of his administration’s commitment to providing accessible and efficient healthcare

to the people.

Prof. Ahmed Ahidjo, the Chairman of the Kashim Ibrahim Teaching Hospital Management Board and Alhaji Modu Alhaji Musa, the Chairman,

Local Government Service Commission, expressed gratitude for the honour given to them to serve and pledged to justify the confidence reposed in them.(NAN)