Edo: INEC to provide tags for polling, collation agents

By Chimezie Godfrey

As part of the preparation for the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is ready to produce tags that meet the requirements for polling and collation agents as provided in Section 43 of the Electoral Act 2022.

This is following the recent conclusion of the upload of Polling and Collation agents to the INEC dedicated portal, which closed on 30th July 2024.

National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, (INEC), Sam Olumekun mni made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

He said,”The Commission met with leaders of political parties today, Thursday 29th August 2024, to deliberate on preparations for the forthcoming Edo State Governorship Election scheduled to hold in the next three weeks on 21st September 2024.

“Among the issues discussed was compliance by political parties with the upload of Polling and Collation agents to the INEC dedicated portal, which closed on 30th July 2024.

“Arising from the consultative meeting, the Commission will proceed to produce the tags that meet the requirements for polling and collation agents as provided in Section 43 of the Electoral Act 2022 and the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for the conduct of elections.”

According to Olumekun, the Commission appealed to political parties, candidates and their supporters to continue to maintain decorum and civility in the conduct of their rallies, processions and other campaign activities.