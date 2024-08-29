Edo Poll: INEC schedules 12th September for signing of peace accord

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC says it has scheduled 12th September for signing of peace accords for the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu revealed this in Abuja on Thursday at an extraordinary meeting with stakeholders on the Edo state governorship election.

He said,”After consultation with the National Peace Committee (NPC) under the leadership of our respected former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar GCFR, the signing of the Peace Accord for the Edo State Governorship election will take place on Thursday 12th September 2024 in Benin City. Supported by eminent members of the Peace Committee, the occasion will be presided over by the Chairman, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

“You may notice that unlike the previous peace accords signed a few days to the election, it was decided to do so early this time around to enable the Peace Committee to monitor compliance with the code voluntarily signed by parties, candidates and other critical players in the electoral process such as INEC and the security agencies during the remaining days to the election.

“This will add further weight to the Peace Accord beyond mere ceremony as demanded by many observers and even some of the political actors themselves.”

Yakubu explained that the signing of the Peace Accord will be preceded by the INEC Stakeholders meeting to be held on Wednesday 11th September 2024 in Benin City.

“As usual, the meeting will be addressed by the INEC Chairman and the Inspector-General of Police. It is an open forum for political parties, candidates, observers and the media to interact with the Commission and the security agencies ahead of the election.

“I therefore urge you as leaders of political parties to note the dates for the INEC Stakeholders meeting and the signing of the Peace Accord and mobilise your State Chairmen and candidates to participate.”

He added,”Let me now turn to a matter that requires your urgent attention, i.e. the nomination of polling and collation agents for the Edo State governorship election. Some you here may recall that in consultation with the political parties, we replaced the manual process for the submission of the list of agents with a digital platform.

“We have done the same for accreditation of observers and media organisations in consultation with the stakeholders. On our own, we have also replaced the manual process of recruiting ad hoc staff with a digital platform called the INECPRES. All these activities are now done electronically on a number of dedicated portals. This has simplified our processes and reduced costs for all stakeholders.

“However, after harvesting the details of polling and collation agents uploaded to the portal for the Edo State election, we discovered that there are compliance issues with regard to the quality of uploads, particularly as they relate to the images of Polling Unit, Ward and Local Government agents.

“This problem cuts across all political parties despite the fact that this is not being done for the first time. And in keeping with our practice before major elections, we trained officials nominated by political parties. We also set up a Help Desk in the event of any political party needing assistance.”

The INEC Boss stressed that there will be no going back to the manual process. “It is gone for good. Already, observer groups and media organisations are in full compliance with the digital procedure.

“Political parties cannot be an exception. You must do the needful instead of constantly complaining of shortfalls in the number of accreditation tags supplied for your agents.

“We will only produce tags for uploads that meet the requirements of our regulations and guidelines. The Commission is determined that your agents at Polling Units and Collation Centres must be identified by name and their photographs clearly printed on their accreditation tags duly authorised by the Commission. We have also added a QR Code to each tag for easy authentication and verification of your agents at the polling and collation centres. Matters arising from the recent uploads will be discussed at this meeting.

“The Commission is aware that you are in the middle of electioneering campaign in Edo State. I urge you to continue to maintain decorum and civility in your campaigns and fully comply with the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for the conduct of rallies and processions.

“So far, no political party has submitted to the Commission the dates and locations of your major campaign rallies and processions but some of you are quick to complain of incidents when they occur. Doing so will enable a better coordination of your campaign activities.

“Not for the first time, the Commission is once again enclosing in your folders for this meeting, the Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, Part 4 of which covers the conduct of political campaigns, rallies and processions for your compliance,” he explained.