ECOWAS solicits stakeholders collaboration on subregional tourism

By Mark Longyen

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has solicited the collaboration of stakeholders in the tourism sector to bolster the sector for economic growth.

ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mrs Massandje Toure-Litse, made this known at a four-day workshop on Thursday in Abuja, aimed at strengthening subregional cooperation and networking opportunities in tourism.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event also aims to improve the capacity and operations of tourism within the subregion.

Toure-Litse, who was represented by ECOWAS Director, Private Sector, Dr Tony Elumelu, emphasised that the workshop also aimed to harmonise regulatory framework in the sector.

According to her, it will also build a sustainable foundation for growth and unparalleled regional collaboration.

The commissioner noted that by integrating tourism into the African Continental Free Trade Authority (AfCFTA’s) trade-in services agenda, ECOWAS envisioned a future, where West Africa would stand as a premier tourism destination.

She further said that this would go a long way to promote regional integration, foster innovation and drive economic resilience across the bloc’s member states.

Toure-Litse said the meeting sought to achieve the aforementioned outcomes, improve compliance with tourism regulations and policies, enhance regional tourism cooperation and capacity building to implement the ECOTOUR 19-29.

She also noted that the event was a landmark effort towards elevating the tourism sector, besides building the capacity of tourism officials and regulators.

The commissioner said this would enable them to identify and work with the visions and strategies of promoting ECOWAS intra-regional tourism, and a holistic understanding of policies, standards and instruments that shape tourism.(NAN)