Christmas: Ododo distributes 100 trucks of rice to residents

Ahmed Ododo of Kogi, has distributed 100 truckloads of rice to residents of the state as part of his efforts to ensure a joyous Christmas and New Year celebrations

By Stephen Adeleye

Gov. Ahmed Ododo of Kogi, has distributed 100 truckloads of rice to residents of the state as part of his efforts to ensure a joyous Christmas and New Year celebrations for families.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, on Friday in Lokoja.

He said the gesture is aimed at alleviating the burden of rising food costs in festive period

Fanwo noted that the initiative underscored the governor’s commitment to the welfare of the people.

“In addition to this gesture, the governor ordered the payment of salaries to civil servants on Dec 14.

“The governor has once again demonstrated his unbending commitment to the welfare of the people, in line with his oath to defend and promote the interests of Kogi citizens.

“His actions continue to reflect his determination to prioritize the needs of the masses,” Fanwo stated.

He explained that to ensure equitable distribution, the governor has directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to oversee the process and prevent political interference.

Measures, he said, have been put in place to prevent the distribution from being hijacked by politicians or other interest groups.

“This administration is committed to fairness and transparency in every initiative”.

The rice distribution is part of a broader strategy by Ododo’s administration to cushion the effects of economic hardship on Kogi residents, particularly during the festive season.

“This initiative has further solidified his reputation as a leader who is deeply attuned to the needs of his people,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that residents praised the governor for his leadership and compassion.

A resident of Ajaka in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area, Mr. Andrew Abah, lauded the governor’s efforts, describing him as a leader with an unwavering commitment to his people.

“This governor has shown remarkable capacity and genuine love for his people.

“He is a detribalized and inclusive governor, ensuring that the welfare of civil servants and ordinary citizens is prioritized.

“He is making it difficult for anyone to dislike him,” Abah said.(NAN)