NBC to support climate change resilience initiative in border communities

By Philip Yatai

The National Boundary Commission (NBC) says it will support climate change resilience initiatives in border communities.

Mr Adamu Adaji, Director General of the commission stated this during the 2024 end of year media briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

Adaji, who was represented by the Director of Internal Boundaries, Dr Bulus Emmanuel, said that the commission would implement projects designed to address coastal erosion, desertification, and resource-based conflicts.

He pledged to ensure representation and inclusion of women, youth, and marginalised groups in decision-making processes during the implementation of the climate change resilience initiative.

He further said that the NBC would equally promote regional and international cooperation, through advanced cross-border agreements.

This, according to him, will enhance security, stimulate trade, and foster regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

“We will also accelerate the resolution of boundary disputes by strengthening collaborations with state governments, traditional rulers, and community stakeholders.

“This will enable us to expedite dispute resolution and foster lasting peace.

“We will equally expand public awareness campaigns to educate citizens on the importance of boundaries in fostering unity and national development,” he said.

Adaji equally said that the commission would strengthen grassroots conflict resolution mechanisms to promote community-led approach to resolving boundary disputes.

This, he said, would be done by equipping local leaders and boundary communities with tools for resolving conflicts amicably and sustainably.

Adaji said that under the Community Resettlement Project, the NBC had supported communities affected by boundary realignments.

He said that so far, the commission had completed the construction of solar-powered boreholes in Banki town, Borno State and Hadejia in Jigawa State.

“These efforts are critical in improving the livelihoods of displaced populations and fostering peaceful coexistence.

“Through these initiatives, the commission has reinforced Nigeria’s commitment to peaceful boundary management, fostering cooperation with neighbouring countries, and enhancing the welfare of border communities,” he said.

On cross border cooperation, the D-G said that the commission was committed to regional and continental integration.

He said that at the national level, the NBC had operationalised bilateral platforms along Nigeria’s international boundaries.

“These platforms, covering Nigeria/Benin, Nigeria/Niger, Nigeria/Chad, Nigeria/Cameroon and Nigeria’s maritime borders, are promoting peaceful coexistence and mutual cooperation among border communities.

“At regional level, Nigeria has continued to champion free movement of people, goods and services with the West African sub region, under the ECOWAS Cross-Border Cooperation initiative.

“At continental level, Nigeria had ratified the African Union Niamey Convention on Cross-Border Cooperation.

“This step had enhanced peaceful border management, strengthened border security, and unlocked economic opportunities under AfCFTA,” he said.

He, however, said that despite the achievements so far recorded, the commission was still faced with the challenge of limited resources, insecurity in certain regions, and stakeholder resistance.

He expressed the commitment of the commission to overcome the challenges through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions. (NAN)