Cybersecurity: FG trains 518 youths on secured future

By Jessica Dogo

The Federal Ministry of Education has trained 518 young Nigerians in Information and Cybersecurity for a secured future.

The training was highlighted at the Cyber 30-30 Internship, Membership and Pitch Competition project launch with support from the Ministry of Education, on Thursday in Abuja.

Mrs Blessing Ogwu, National Project Coordinator, Innovation, Development and Effectiveness in Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) Innovation Grant Fund (IGF), under the ministry, said that the project was initially aimed at training 500 individuals.

Ogwu, who was represented by Prof. Ndem Ndiyo, National Consultant, IDEAS Project, said the ministry ended up training 518 youths with 418 successful certifications.

“The Cyber 30-30 project is an initiative standing as a beacon of hope and opportunity for thousands of young Nigerians.

“We have been able to provide the necessary funding, trigger technical expertise, and global perspectives that have enriched the programme.

“The training programme has been rigorous and comprehensive, covering key areas in cybersecurity.

“These certifications are passports to global opportunities. They validate the skills and knowledge that our trainees have acquired, and position them as credible professionals in the highly competitive field of cybersecurity,” she said.

The Project Coordinator said that the training covered eight tracks, adding that most of the trainees have successfully covered five tracks.

She said that the tracks included Ethical Hacking Essentials, Network Defence Essentials, Digital Forensics Essentials, Junior Cyber Security Analyst, Network Technician, Data Protection Policy, ISC2 and Qualys.

According to her, Cyber 30-30 has partnered with India, Zambia, and Rwanda to absorb trainees into specialised internship programmes.

She said that the internship would provide a global perspective on cybersecurity, allowing them to gain invaluable experience and insights that would enhance their employability and career prospects.

She encouraged the youth to take advantage of the programme and never cease to learn.

In his remarks, Yeshua Russel, Team Leader, described the gesture as one that ppromised to equip trainees with invaluable skills and open doors to new opportunities.

“We stand at the threshold of a transformative journey, one that promises to equip our trainees with invaluable skills and open doors to new opportunities.

“Let us embrace this moment with enthusiasm and commitment as we embark on this impactful endeavor together,” Russel said.

Mr Roy Linus, Cybersecurity Trainee, said that the project was an impactful one, adding that he can see problems and mitigate them for individuals and organisations.

Linus commended the trainers and called on the yyouths o always check for tech related skills online, make use of various opportunities and take them eriously.

Amina Musa, a Trainee, said that she learnt about security policies, assessment, management, incident responses, and digital forensics on how to identify and repond to attacks.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Digital Skills Training programme designed to improve digital education and skills acquisition is expected to train 300,000 cybersecurity professionals by 2030.

The programme was announced in 2022. (NAN)