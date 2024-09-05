Police arraign man, 24, over alleged cell phone theft

The Police, on Thursday, arraigned a 24-year-old man, Adekunle Olayinka, in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged stealing of cell phone.

By Funmilayo Okunade

The defendants, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept.3, at about 04:15 a.m in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant stole an Apple iPhone valued at N270, 000 belonging to Damian Ezika.

Oriyomi said that the offence contravened Section 302(1) (a) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Tolulope Bewaji, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abayomi Adeosun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N150, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case ntil Oct.15, for hearing.(NAN)