Court remands 3 for allegedly kidnapping 3 children in Ogun

By Ige Adekunle

An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, on Wednesday, remanded three persons facing trial for allegedly kidnapping and selling three children.

The defendants: Thank-God Taiwo, 35, Patience Chikezie, 54, and Folake Oluyinka, 43, are facing charges oof conspiracy, kidnapping and human trafficking.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O Fadairo, however did not take their pleas, but rather directed that the case file should be sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice

Fadairo ordered the defendants’ remand in jail and adjourned the case until March 19 for mention.

Earlier, the State Prosecutor, Mr I.A. Opayemi, told the court that the defendants, and others still at large, committed the offences between April 1 and Dec. 23, 2024 at Under Bridge, Sango.

Opayemi alleged that the defendants and their accomplices conspired to kidnap Kofoworola Akande, 7, Mohees Daniel, 4, and Divine Jesulayomi, 4.

The prosecutor said that the defendants allegedly sold the children for N650,000, N2.5 million and N1.4 million respectively.

The prosecutor further added that Taiwo allegedly killed one Blessing Onwona, 28, by suffocating her with a cloth.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 30(1) and 30(3) of Child’s Right Act, Law of Ogun, 2003.

The prosecutor also said that the offences were contrary and punishable under Sections 27, 316, 371 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006. (NAN)