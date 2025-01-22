NSCDC arrests 5 suspected vandals in A’Ibom,

The Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom Command, says it has arrested five suspected vandals for vandalising public infrastructure in the state.

By Isaiah Eka

The Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom Command, says it has arrested five suspected vandals for vandalising public infrastructure in the state.

The State Commandant of the corps, Mr Bashar Hussaini disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Uyo on Wednesday.

Hussaini said the suspects who were arrested within the month, for vandalising electric cables and roofing sheets in public places.

According to him, three of the suspects were arrested for vandalising allumnium roofing sheets at international market in Itam, while the other two were nabbed for vandalising electric cables.

“As the leading agency in protection of critical infrastructure, we have deployed our men to all flashpoints and strategic places in the state to ensure that vandalism is brought to the barest minimum.

“This is to ensure our swift response in case of any report. We don’t have wait until they come to us in the command. Our projection is to ensure that we meet up with our crime mapping.”

The commandant noted that it was worrisome that government would spend huge resources in providing infrastructure for the benefit of citizens, only for hoodlums to vandalised them for their selfish interest.

He said that the command would henceforth not only target the vandals, but also those who patronise them, adding that this would help to curb the menace.

“The corps is taken vandalism of government critical infrastructure very serious, and we are looking forward to receiving information from the public to help us protect the infrastructure for the benefit of all citizens.

”Those we have arrested already will be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others,” he said.

Hussaini reiterated the commitment of the command to tackling vandalism head-on, and making the state uncomfortable for vandals and criminal elements.

He added that the command, would continue to deploy intelligence and community based approach to security since the initiative was yielding positive results.

He called on residents to partner with the corps on timely dissemination of information of criminal activities in their communities for prompt action.(NAN)