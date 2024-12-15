Council adopts NOA’s proposals on NVC, National symbols



The National Council on Information and National Orientation at its 48th session in Kaduna during the weekend adopted proposals from the National Orientation Agency (NOA) seeking for states to partner with the Agency for the implementation of two of the institutionalisation policies of the National Identity Projects.



The two memoranda submitted by NOA include that seeking for the restoration of dignity and standardisation of national symbols and the implementation of the provision of the National Values Charter (NVC) at the sub-national levels of government.



Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, Director General of the NOA who submitted the proposals as Council memo no NCI/48/2024/14 had notified the council of the earlier approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) of measures to revive Nigeria’s value system as part of the National Identity Project. Specifically, the adopted memo seeks to implement the approved strategies across all levels of government, education, and media fostering a unified national identity and value system.



With the adoption, states are to work with the NOA to establish Citizens Values Brigade in all schools in Nigeria, develop a curriculum for citizenship studies as a compulsory subject from primary to tertiary levels, integrate the NVC into retreats for government officials and support local local cartoon creators to promote Nigerian values and heroes.



Other expectation of the states in line with the Council resolution is to join the diverse committee for the promotion of the NIP which will incorporate value orientation into NYSC and skill-up programmes for graduates.



With regard to the restoration of dignity and standardisation of the National symbol, the council asked state governments to work with NOA state Directors to ensure that FEC approvals are promoted in their states and implemented accordingly.



The standardisation policy include: • The third stanza of the National Anthem as National Prayer;

• The first stanza to be rendered at official/public functions, while the three stanzas of the National Anthem are to be rendered at only special occasions such as Democracy day, National day, inauguration of National Assembly, Armed Forces remembrance day, workers and childrens days;

• Mandate all MDA to source the flag and other ordinance of state power from the NOA

The 48th meeting was attended by the Minister of Information and national Orientation, Mohammed Idris, chairman of the senate committee on Information and National Orientation, Senator Emeka Eze, Chairman of House of Representative Committee on Information, Ethics and Values, Hon. Olusola Fatoba, the Governor of Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani.



This year’s meeting has as theme: Enhancing Public Information Management for Inclusive Governance: Renewed Hope Agenda in Focus. The National Council on Information and National Orientation holds its meetings annually and has as members all state commissioners of information, heads of information agencies at the federal level as members and serves as advisory body on Information and reputational management of Nigeria.

