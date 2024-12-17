Benue residents applaud Alia for establishing security outfit

Benue residents have applauded Gov. Hyacinth Alia for inaugurating a new security outfit, Benue State Civil Protection Guards (BSCPG), to tackle all forms of crime and criminality

By Nicholas Dechi

Benue residents have applauded Gov. Hyacinth Alia for inaugurating a new security outfit, Benue State Civil Protection Guards (BSCPG), to tackle all forms of crime and criminality in the state.

They made their feelings known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Makurdi.

A primary school teacher, Mr Terzungwe Oradi, described the initiative as a clear demonstration of a proactive approach to security challenges bedevilling the state.

Oradi stated that the inauguration of BSCPG shows Alia’s unwavering dedication to promoting peace and stability across the state.

The teacher added that the new outfit would no doubt complement the efforts of conventional security agencies by providing local intelligence, assisting in disaster management, and responding swiftly to emergencies.

A state civil servant, Mr Emmanuel Dominic, said that the rising spate of insecurity and environmental threats made the governor’s move not just timely but necessary.

“The state, which has witnessed various forms of violence and conflicts in recent years, is in dire need of such a tailored security intervention that understands its unique challenges.

“Alia’s decision to create and inaugurate this outfit underscores his deep understanding of the complexities of security in Benue.

“By employing local knowledge and resources, the civil protection guard will work hand-in-hand with law enforcement agencies to ensure that the people of Benue are well protected, especially in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

“The civil protection guard will also play a crucial role in fostering community involvement, building trust between citizens and the government, and creating an environment where everyone feels a sense of responsibility for the safety of their neighbourhoods,” Dominic said.

A social commentator, Mr Fidelis Anwange, said that the approach to community-driven security was a departure from the traditional, top-down model, promoting a sense of ownership and collective effort in the fight against crime and violence.

Anwange said that the civil protection guard’s focus on disaster response, whether dealing with floods, fires, or other natural calamities, further highlights Alia’s holistic approach to security.

“In a state like Benue, which is prone to flooding and other environmental disasters, having a well-trained, readily available team to respond to such events will undoubtedly save lives and property.

“Alia’s leadership in this regard deserves commendation. By creating the civil protection guard, he has not only addressed an immediate need but has also laid a solid foundation for long-term peace and stability in the state.

“As this initiative takes shape and grows, it will serve as a model for other states, showcasing the importance of local solutions to security challenges.

“Benue is indeed on the path to a safer, more secure future, thanks to Alia’s visionary leadership,” Anwange said. (NAN)