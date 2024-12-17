CP restates ban on fireworks, cautions against bush burning in Enugu

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, has restated the ban on sale and unauthorised use of fireworks

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, has restated the ban on sale and unauthorised use of fireworks (bangers) during the Christmas and new year celebrations.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe on Tuesday in Enugu.

Ndukwe quoted Uzuegbu as saying that the ban was aimed at preventing criminals from taking advantage of the use of fireworks by revellers to commit crimes.

The CP also said that the ban on the unauthorised use of fireworks would eliminate public panic, mitigate possible fire outbreaks that could endanger human lives and property loss.

“Consequently, I am warning businesses and individuals engaged in the sale and use of fireworks to desist immediately,” Uzuegbu said.

The CP further advised parents and guardians to discourage their children and wards from purchasing or using fireworks, emphasizing that violators would face the full weight of the law.

The police chief also cautioned against indiscriminate bush burning during this harmattan season.

He underscored the legal consequences and the grave risks of fire outbreaks, which could endanger lives, destroy property as well as disrupt social and economic well-being of the community.

“I urge residents of Enugu State to remain law-abiding and vigilant, avoiding actions that could jeopardize their safety and security during the Yuletide and beyond.

“I encourage the public to report suspected criminals and their activities to the nearest police station.

“The residents should call 08032003702, 08086671202, or 08098880172.

“Moreover, reports of police misconduct can be made by calling 09160002486, 07059160602, or 08176255557, or by sending text or WhatsApp messages to 09160002486,” Uzuegbu said. (NAN)