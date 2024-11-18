Banditry: Kebbi trains Councilors, LG Chairmen on grassroots security

The Kebbi Government has trained 225 Councilors and 21 Local Government Chairmen on grassroots security and intelligence gathering.

By Ibrahim Bello

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day training was organised by the State Government in collaboration with the Direct Contact Communication Limited, Sokoto.

Addressing the participants on Monday, the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Garba-Dutsinmari, said the workshop underscored Gov. Nasir Idris’ commitment to addressing security challenges comprehensively.

The commissioner, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Hajiya A’isha Muhammad said: “This workshop is inline with the commitment of Gov. Nasir Idris’ efforts in addressing security challenges in the state.

“Securing our communities using grassroots’ channels and stakeholders in intelligence gathering and strategic information will make our communities more safe.

“This is also part of deliberate response to the growing concerns of security in rural communities by the state government under the leadership of Gov. Nasir Idris.

“The initiative is aimed at improving community-based information gathering to enhance security as part of proactive measures to promote public safety,” he said.

Garba-Dutsinmari, called on all the stakeholders, especially traditional rulers, religious leaders and youth groups, to support, actively participate and contribute to the overall success of the initiative.

The commissioner urged the participants to use the training for the purpose it was meant to address security challenges and strengthen peace in the state.

Earlier, the Lead Consultant of Direct Contact Communication Ltd, Prof. Mustapha Nasir-Malam stressed the significance of the early detection of security threats and proactive measures towards achieving peace and tranquility at the grassroots.

He said the purpose of the workshop was to foster collaboration with stakeholders in security discussions and encourage intelligence information gathering.

“Also, the training of the councillors as grassroots representatives in information gathering and reporting techniques will ensure safety and confidentiality in their communities.

“The Resource Persons here bring combined academic and professional expertise, enriching participants’ learning experience,” he said.

Nasir-Malam expressed optimism that at the end of the workshop, the capacity of the participants would be better enhanced to enable them effectively compliments the efforts of Gov. Idris’ administration in containing the issue of insecurity.

He commended the state government and the state ministry for local government for the justifiable human capital investment.

“The benefits will soon impact positively on security strategy and performance of the local government councils,” Nasir-Malam said.

On his part, Alhaji Ibrahim Bubuche, a Retired Assistant Director-General, Department of Security Service (DSS), maintained that security was everybody’s business, hence the need for collaborative and effective efforts towards a secured society.

“Grassroots security is the foundation of national safety, by empowering communities to participate in proactive information sharing, we can collectively combat emerging threats and ensure a peaceful environment for all,” Bubuche said. (NAN)