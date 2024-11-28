Army inaugurates remodelled healthcare centre in Ogun

The Nigerian Army has inaugurated a remodelled Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) and staff quarters in Olugbo, Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun.

By Abiodun Lawal

The Nigerian Army has inaugurated a remodelled Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) and staff quarters in Olugbo, Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun.

Speaking during the inauguration on Thursday, the Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen.

Olufemi Oluyede, reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to collaborating with communities to promote infrastructural development.

He explained that the scheme introduced to provide support to communities of serving senior officers was a way of giving back to society.

Oluyede, represented by the Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Maj.- Gen. Baba Yahaya, emphasised that the project’s goal was to support government’s efforts.

“I must say that the projects executed by the Nigeria Army are not intended to compete with or subdue the responsibilities of government but to complement their efforts.

“It will also enhance the quality of life of the people,” he said.

Earlier, Maj.- Gen. Adekunle Adeyinka, Commander Corps of Supply and Transportation,

disclosed that the restored facility would effectively provide primary health care service to over 62 communities and more than 8,000 persons.

Adeyinka noted that the selection was based on necessity and its expected impacts.

He urged the people of Olugbo community to make the most out of it by ensuring it was adequately protected and maintained.

He appealed to the state’s Ministry of Health to increase the centre’s workforce by adding a doctor, two midwives, two pharmacists, two laboratory technicians and a health attendant, to optimise the delivery of healthcare service

In his remarks, the Speaker,Ogun Assembly, Oludaisi Elemide, praised the Army’s kind gesture, saying that it was important to always give back to communities.

In a similar vein, the Chairman, Odeda Local Government , Folashade Adeyemo, noted that

access to quality health was not a necessity but a right.

Adeyemo added that the facility was a significant step toward providing affordable healthcare to all.

She urged all well-meaning individuals to contribute and support the state government, saying “the government alone can’t provide facilities to all”. (NAN)